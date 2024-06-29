SWISS appoints Jens Fehlinger, a German national, as new CEO

The SWISS Board of Directors has appointed Jens Fehlinger as the new CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), effective October 1, 2024. Fehlinger, 43, currently Managing Director of Lufthansa City Airlines, will succeed Belgian Dieter Vranckx, who joins the Lufthansa Group Executive Board on July 1, 2024. Heike Birlenbach, Chief Commercial Officer, will serve as Interim CEO until Fehlinger assumes his role.

Fehlinger began his career as a pilot and has held various management roles within the Lufthansa Group, including Head of Corporate Airline Strategy & Business Development and Head of Operations Performance Management & Analytics. He played a key role in crisis management during the COVID-19 pandemic and led the ReNew restructuring programme. He also has extensive experience establishing and developing new airline operations.

With degrees in aviation engineering and management, traffic and transport, and an Executive MBA from IE Business School, Fehlinger is well-equipped for his new role. Reto Francioni, Chairman of the SWISS Board of Directors, praised Fehlinger’s vision, strategic flair, and operational expertise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead SWISS to further success.

Fehlinger expressed his enthusiasm for joining SWISS, highlighting the company’s strong performance and the importance of its dedicated and innovative team. He aims to continue fostering the unique Swissness that distinguishes SWISS.

Jens Fehlinger is married with two children.