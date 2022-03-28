SWISS and VINCI Airports inaugurate the Nantes-Zurich route

This Monday, March 28, the Swiss airline SWISS, a member of the Lufthansa Group, landed for the first time at Nantes Atlantique airport, managed by VINCI Airports. This inaugural flight is the first of the Nantes-Zurich link operated at the rate of 4 rotations per week.

This new Nantes-Zurich route was eagerly awaited at Nantes Atlantique airport. This connection will benefit both the tourist attractiveness of the Great West – Swiss visitors particularly favouring the Atlantic coast – and residents of the Loire wishing to escape to Zurich, a privileged vacation spot in German-speaking Switzerland.

The crew was able to celebrate the inaugural flight in the presence of Cyril Girot – Managing Director of Nantes Atlantique airport – VINCI Airports, and Thadée Nawrocki, Sales Director France and Luxembourg of Lufthansa Group

Cyril Girot, Managing Director of Nantes Atlantique Airport – VINCI Airports, underlines:

“This inaugural Nantes-Zurich flight is the result of steps taken in true partnership with SWISS and VINCI Airports. It strengthens the presence of Lufthansa Group at Nantes Atlantique airport. This mark of confidence from the SWISS company is excellent news for local outreach. This new air offer makes it possible to connect our region even more to the world!”

Thadée Nawrocki, Sales Director France and Luxembourg of Lufthansa Group, explains:

“We are happy to strengthen our offer from Nantes. Thanks to this new flight, the airport is now connected to both Frankfurt and Zurich, two major Lufthansa Group hubs in Europe. This will considerably increase the possibilities of connections to the whole world for leisure and business passengers in the region. Our 2 flights complement each other perfectly. Passengers will thus be able to travel on the outward journey via Frankfurt and transit via Zurich on the return journey and vice versa.”

The launch of this Nantes-Zurich link was an opportunity for Nantes Atlantique airport to offer the first Swiss passengers a tasting of Nantes cakes and salted butter caramels, as welcome gifts. Departing passengers were able to enjoy Swiss chocolates distributed onboard the plane.

Future flights will be operated by SWISS Airbus A220 or Helvetic Embraer E190 aircraft.