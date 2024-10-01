SWISS and Helvetic Airways extend partnership for five more years, expanding fleet operations

SWISS and Helvetic Airways have extended their partnership for an additional five years, continuing their wet-lease agreement in which Helvetic operates up to 15 aircraft on behalf of SWISS across its European network.

Helvetic will provide a fleet of advanced, carbon-efficient Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft, along with their predecessors, E190 and E195, complete with crews.

SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach praised Helvetic for consistently meeting high safety and premium standards, adding that the partnership allows SWISS to manage operational peaks and serve smaller destinations more efficiently. Helvetic CEO Tobias Pogorevc expressed pride in the long-standing collaboration, which dates back to 2007.

This winter, Helvetic will operate up to nine aircraft for SWISS, with the number rising to 15 during the 2025 summer schedule.