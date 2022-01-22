SAMCO renews the A220 base maintenance contract with SWISS in Maastricht

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance, one of the leading independent MRO companies worldwide, is pleased to announce that its facility in Maastricht, the Netherlands, has renewed the A220 base maintenance contract with Switzerland’s biggest airline, Swiss International Airlines, for an additional five years. The agreement covers nose to tail programmes for heavy maintenance, and SAMCO will service multiple aircraft in the upcoming five year period.

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance has been servicing Swiss’s A220-fleet since 2018. “We value the trust Swiss has placed in us, and we are very pleased that SWISS has extended our long-standing relationship. It proves that our maintenance services and our modern facilities at Maastricht are exceeding customer expectations, and we are proud to welcome Swiss back in the facility.” said Constant van Schaik, CEO of SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance.