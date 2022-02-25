SWISS presents its first aircraft with Premium Economy Class

SWISS presented its first aircraft to be equipped with its new Premium Economy Class at Zurich Airport. The new class of travel complements SWISS’s existing Economy, Business and First Class products. SWISS Premium Economy Class travellers will enjoy greater privacy and enhanced inflight comfort.

The new class will be gradually installed on all 12 of the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft, and is already bookable on all sales channels. In providing this new best-in-class Premium Economy experience, SWISS is further strengthening its positioning as a premium air carrier, particularly in the growing leisure travel sector. The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER (registered HB-JNH), will be deployed on SWISS’s Zurich-Miami services from the beginning of March onwards.

“Our SWISS Premium Economy Class is a top-quality standout product against our international competitors,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “And I am delighted that we can now offer our customers this new best-in-class air travel experience. Our Premium Economy Class should be especially appealing to travellers who have flown Economy Class to date and would like to enhance their inflight comfort and convenience. So it also helps us strengthen our premium-carrier positioning in the growing leisure travel market.”

In an initial step, SWISS’s new Premium Economy Class will be successively installed in all 12 of its Boeing 777-300ERs. After Miami, the next SWISS destinations to be served with SWISS Premium Economy-equipped aircraft will be San Francisco on the US West Coast from mid-April and São Paulo in Brazil from the end of April. Premium Economy will be available on all of SWISS’s Boeing 777-300ER routes from the end of May onwards.

During the introductory phase for the new class of travel, customers will be offered for-a-fee upgrades to SWISS Premium Economy if it is available on their flight, either when they check in or at the departure gate.

A newly-developed seat for more privacy and comfort

On the Boeing 777-300ER the new SWISS Premium Economy Class will offer 24 latest-generation seats from manufacturer ZIM. The comfortable seats, with fabrics provided by the Bern-based Lantal company, feature a hardshell design that enables them to be easily reclined at no inconvenience to the passenger behind. SWISS is the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to offer its customers this newly-developed ZIM Premium Economy seat. A behind-the-scenes insight into the ZIM seat manufacturing process is available here. The new SWISS Premium Economy Class can also be experienced live and full-size as a virtual 3D model via Augmented Reality (AR).

A sustainable amenity kit and further benefits in the air and on the ground

For greater inflight comfort, SWISS Premium Economy Class travellers are given a complimentary amenity kit. The kit, which is provided by the Skysupply company, makes innovative use of kraft paper and paper pulp in its contents to minimize plastics use. “We put a strong emphasis at SWISS on making the whole travel chain as sustainable as possible,” explains CCO Tamur Goudarzi Pour, “because we don’t just want to be a premium carrier for our guests: we want to live up consistently to all our responsibilities to the climate and to society, too.” SWISS Premium Economy Class travellers are also provided with quality noise-reducing headphones that will further enhance their experience of the inflight audio and video entertainment available on their 15.6-inch at-seat screen.

SWISS’s inflight culinary offering has also been specially modified to accommodate the new class of travel. SWISS Premium Economy guests receive a refreshing welcome drink and are offered a choice of three hot meals.

SWISS Premium Economy travellers can check in two pieces of baggage of up to 23 kilos each – twice the registered baggage allowance for regular Economy Class travel. They also enjoy discounted access to the SWISS Business Lounges at Zurich and Geneva airports and to Zurich Airport’s SWISS Arrival Lounge.