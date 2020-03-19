Limited SWISS operations from 23 March to 19 April

From 23 March to 19 April the only long-haul destination served by SWISS will be Newark (EWR) from Zurich. Provisionally, there will be no further long-haul services from Geneva.

Short-haul flights will be operated:

from Zurich, to the eight following European cities: London (LHR), Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Stockholm;

from Geneva to London (LHR), Athens, Lisbon and Porto.

In total, SWISS expects to be operating some 40 flights a week to these European destinations, along with three weekly flights to Newark. Information about current flight status, cancellation, rebooking and refund can be found here: http://bit.ly/37lZC5v