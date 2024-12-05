SWISS investigates video of intimate encounter in aircraft galley

SWISS is facing backlash following the release of a video capturing an intimate encounter between two passengers in the galley of a flight from Bangkok, Thailand to Zurich, Switzerland. The incident, recorded in late November during the 12-hour journey, occurred when the galley was momentarily unoccupied, likely while some crew members were on break. Unbeknownst to the passengers, a security camera in the area was recording.

The video, which can be viewed in the cockpit, was noticed by crew members who found the situation amusing. Instead of intervening, they reportedly recorded the footage on a phone and later shared an explicit image on social media. The photo, showing one passenger performing oral acts on another, quickly went viral, accompanied by a caption that added to the controversy. The airline has since condemned the crew’s actions and launched an internal investigation.

Swiss emphasized that onboard cameras are intended strictly for safety purposes and do not normally record footage. “The crew should have acted immediately to stop the passengers rather than making light of the situation,” a spokesperson said. The airline is now addressing both the privacy breach and the inappropriate behavior of its staff, as criticism continues to mount.

A couple on board a recent Swiss Air flight from Bangkok to Zurich joined the mile-high club in the first-class galley while secretly being recorded by the pilots. The cockpit crew are now under investigation for sharing the footage on group chats which has since gone viral. pic.twitter.com/B9cGA8dVKZ — ???T ?IKE (@JustMikeMcKay) December 5, 2024