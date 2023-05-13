Gstaad Palace becomes the first hotel to purchase sustainable aviation fuel for all its SWISS business travel

The Gstaad Palace, a luxury Swiss hotel, has partnered with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) to become the first five-star-superior hotel to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all its business travel on SWISS. This collaboration aims to reduce CO2 emissions and promote the use and development of sustainable fuels.

The Gstaad Palace and SWISS are renowned for their commitment to quality service and sustainability. By adopting SAF, the hotel intends to make a positive environmental impact and set an example for other companies. SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx hopes that this partnership will inspire more businesses to prioritise sustainability.

The Gstaad Palace has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and aims to contribute to environmentally friendly travel by adopting new technologies like SAF.

Currently, SAF is only available in limited quantities, but SWISS is actively promoting its use and supporting research and pilot projects to scale up production. SWISS and the Lufthansa Group are developing specific SAF product offerings for their customers and fostering strategic partnerships to advance the market for sustainable fuels. By choosing SAF, SWISS customers send a signal to the industry to increase the production and use of sustainable fuels. SAF has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 80% compared to conventional fuels. SWISS already offers SAF options to customers and expects more collaborations with corporate clients in the future.