Significantly more Edelweiss flights to Egypt in the winter flight schedule 2023/24

Edelweiss has announced an expansion of flights to Egypt, Spain, and other popular holiday destinations for the winter flight schedule of 2023/24. The number of flights to Egypt will increase to 23 per week, catering to the high demand for beach holidays, cultural excursions, and Nile cruises.

Edelweiss will fly daily to Hurghada, with double daily flights on weekends. Luxor will be served twice a week, Marsa Alam three times a week, and flights to Sharm El Sheikh will be doubled to four per week.

In Spain, Edelweiss will expand its services to the Canary Islands, with daily flights to Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and increased flights to Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, and La Palma. The airline will also increase flights to Mallorca, Seville, and Faro in Portugal. Additionally, Edelweiss will introduce a new non-stop service to Agadir in Morocco from February, while continuing to fly to Marrakech.

Popular winter destinations in Norway and Iceland will see increased flights due to growing demand. Edelweiss will serve Tromsø up to three times per week, Bergen up to twice per week, and Reykjavik/Keflavik up to three times per week. Edinburgh in Scotland will also have increased service, with up to four flights per week.

The winter flight schedule also includes new holiday destinations in Colombia, such as Bogotá and Cartagena, as well as expanded options in the USA, Thailand, and South Africa. The full schedule encompasses 57 holiday destinations in 32 countries, ranging from short- to long-haul flights. Bookings are available through the airline’s website and other sales channels.