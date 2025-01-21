Edelweiss expands flight offer for Spring 2025 with more non-stop connections

Edelweiss is enhancing its flight schedule for spring 2025 with extended services to Lapland and additional direct flights to popular vacation destinations. The SWISS holiday subsidiary is extending the winter season in the far north, offering extra flights to Rovaniemi, Kittilä, and Ivalo in March and April, allowing travelers to enjoy Lapland’s winter landscapes until just before Easter.

From April, Edelweiss will also replace previous triangular connections with non-stop flights to key short-haul destinations, improving travel convenience. New direct routes include Catania and Lamezia in Italy, Marrakesh and Agadir in Morocco, as well as Kos and Rhodes in Greece. To accommodate growing demand, the airline will deploy its Airbus A340 on select routes, increasing capacity to destinations such as Gran Canaria, Faro, Hurghada, and Larnaca.

With these enhancements, Edelweiss aims to offer passengers greater flexibility and more travel options across Europe, Africa, and beyond. Tickets for these flights are now available for booking via flyedelweiss.com and other sales channels.