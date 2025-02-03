Edelweiss unveils modernised livery as first updated Airbus A320 lands in Zurich

Edelweiss has begun a fleet-wide livery modernisation, with the first Airbus A320 featuring the updated design arriving in Zurich.

The refresh aligns with the upcoming Airbus A350 fleet, maintaining the airline’s signature red nose and Edelweiss flower while introducing sleeker contours and expanded red fuselage accents.

The A320 repainting will occur gradually during regular maintenance over the coming years, ensuring a cohesive and dynamic brand identity for Switzerland’s leading leisure airline.