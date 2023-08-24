Edelweiss to open routes from Zürich to Kuusamo and Ivalo (Finland) in winter 2023-2024

In February 2024, Edelweiss Air will launch direct routes from Zürich, Switzerland, to Kuusamo and Ivalo airports. Both routes will be flown once a week on Fridays during the 2023–2024 winter season.

On 2 February 2024, the Swiss airline Edelweiss Air will fly to Finland for the first time and start direct scheduled flights between Zürich and Kuusamo as well as between Zürich and Ivalo. The routes will be flown once a week on Fridays until 22 March 2024.

Both routes will be operated with 174-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

A comprehensive range of routes from Central Europe to Finland

“The new route openings are very welcome! The new connections between Central Europe and Finland will further improve Finavia airports’ comprehensive route selection,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.

Edelweiss Air is part of the Lufthansa Group. Next winter, Lufthansa will also fly from Frankfurt to both Kuusamo and Ivalo airports.

Eurowings, which is also part of the Lufthansa Group, will start direct scheduled flights from Düsseldorf to Kuusamo and Ivalo in December–January 2023–2024.