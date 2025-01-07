Edelweiss to cease Zurich–Havana flights in March 2025

Edelweiss will discontinue its Zurich-Havana route from March 2025 due to declining demand and operational challenges at Havana’s José Martí International Airport.

  • Final Flight: The last Zurich-Havana service will operate on 27 February 2025.
  • Customer Options: Affected passengers will be contacted for rebooking on alternative routes or offered a full refund.
  • Operational Challenges: An on-site evaluation revealed difficulties in ensuring reliable long-haul operations at Havana airport.

Edelweiss will continue weekly flights on this route until the suspension and regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers.

