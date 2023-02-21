Edelweiss prolongs partnership with «Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake»

Edelweiss becomes Official Airline Partner for the 3rd time in a row in 2023. All flights will be compensated. The season starts on March 5, 2023, in Bahrain.
The «Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake» relies also in 2023 on Edelweiss as Official Airline Partner. This is already the third season in which Edelweiss offers direct charter flights from Zurich to the F1 Grand Prix race tracks within reach of the A320 fleet. The collaboration began in 2021, when then Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN was looking for a Swiss partner during the pandemic.
Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of Edelweiss, commented: «I am extremely pleased and proud that Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake has again placed their trust in us this year. Moreover, it is important for me to mention that the team has been climate neutral since 2011 and that our flights are also compensated.»
Edelweiss also flies the team to Las Vegas
The new season will start in Bahrain on March 5, 2023. The season will feature one more race this year. The second-to-last stop on the schedule is Las Vegas from November 16 to 18, 2023. Edelweiss will fly the team to Las Vegas on its regular scheduled flight at the end of November. On the Las Vegas Strip, the race will be held on a 3.8-mile course right in the neon heart of the city. Passing world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels. Edelweiss will be flying to Las Vegas directly from Zurich at least twice a week until the end of November, offering racing enthusiasts the chance to be there live.