Edelweiss prolongs partnership with «Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake»

Edelweiss becomes Official Airline Partner for the 3rd time in a row in 2023. All flights will be compensated. The season starts on March 5, 2023, in Bahrain.

The «Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake» relies also in 2023 on Edelweiss as Official Airline Partner. This is already the third season in which Edelweiss offers direct charter flights from Zurich to the F1 Grand Prix race tracks within reach of the A320 fleet. The collaboration began in 2021, when then Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN was looking for a Swiss partner during the pandemic.

Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of Edelweiss, commented: «I am extremely pleased and proud that Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake has again placed their trust in us this year. Moreover, it is important for me to mention that the team has been climate neutral since 2011 and that our flights are also compensated.»