Edelweiss offers two new holiday destinations on long-haul routes in winter 2023/24 timetable

More offers to holiday destinations in the USA, Thailand and South Africa

Bogotá and Cartagena in Colombia added to the programme

20 long-haul destinations in 15 countries

Edelweiss, Switzerland’s leading leisure airline, is further expanding its long-haul services. For the 2023/24 winter flight schedule, Edelweiss will offer 20 varied holiday destinations in 15 countries on long-haul routes. The offer will be expanded above all to the popular destinations in North America, Thailand and South Africa.

With Edelweiss direct to the superlative Formula 1 race in Las Vegas

This season, Edelweiss will be flying to Las Vegas until November. To the delight of all Formula 1 fans. After more than 40 years, the Formula 1 circus will return to the legendary Las Vegas Strip between 16 and 18 November 2023. With Edelweiss, it will be possible to travel comfortably and non-stop from Zurich to the race to experience the unforgettable spectacle up close. For the 3rd time in a row, Edelweiss is the Official Airline Partner of the motorsport team “Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake”.

Edelweiss will also be flying to Tampa Bay in Florida twice a week during the winter months.

Wide range of services in the sunny Caribbean

The number of flights to holiday destinations in the Caribbean remains unchanged. As in the last winter season, Cancún will be served three times a week, Havana once a week and Punta Cana twice a week non-stop from Zurich. Puerto Plata is served once a week in combination with Montego Bay in Jamaica. San José will be served three times a week, including two connections a week in combination with Liberia/Guanacaste.

Colombia new to the programme

As already announced, Edelweiss will be flying to two new holiday destinations in Colombia. The two new destinations Bogotá and Cartagena are ideal for exploring this country of contrasts on an impressive round trip. From 22 November 2023, Edelweiss will fly non-stop from Zurich to Bogotá, on to Cartagena and back non-stop to Zurich every Wednesday and Sunday.

Earlier season start and more flights to South Africa and Thailand

Due to the high demand, Edelweiss will increase the number of flights to Cape Town by one additional flight per week and fly to the destination as early as the end of August. Edelweiss will now be flying four times a week to the metropolis on the Cape of Good Hope. Kilimanjaro will continue to be served twice a week in combination with Zanzibar. Those who prefer tropical destinations can look forward to Phuket. Here, the offer will be expanded by one weekly flight. Edelweiss will be flying to this exotic destination three times a week from the beginning of October.

The holiday destinations of Muscat in Oman as well as Mauritius and the Seychelles remain a fixed component of the Edelweiss winter flight schedule. The Maldives will be served three times a week from Zurich, including once a week in connection with Colombo on Sri Lanka.

Zurich Airport, 26 April 2023