Edelweiss launches first flights to Giza/Cairo Sphinx, Egypt

Edelweiss inaugurated its first flight to Giza/Cairo Sphinx (SPX) on December 18, 2024, marked by celebratory ceremonies at both Zurich and Giza. The Zurich event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Patrick Heymann, Edelweiss Chief Commercial Officer, and Zurich Airport officials. Upon arrival, passengers were warmly welcomed by Egyptian tourism and airport representatives.

The new route offers twice-weekly flights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Zurich to Sphinx International Airport, located near Cairo and the iconic pyramids of Giza. The airport also serves as a gateway to Nile cruises and complements Edelweiss’ existing flights to Luxor. Flights will operate until early May 2025.