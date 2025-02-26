Edelweiss launches first-ever flights to Salalah, Oman

Edelweiss has inaugurated its first flight to Salalah, Oman, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Zurich Airport on February 25, 2025. The airline now serves two Omani destinations, adding Salalah to its existing Muscat route.

Flights operate twice weekly until May and resume in September, offering travellers a year-round beach getaway with warm waters and pristine beaches. Passengers can also combine Muscat and Salalah for a more extensive Omani experience.

Edelweiss continues to expand its holiday destination network, enhancing connectivity between Switzerland and Oman.