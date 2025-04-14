Edelweiss launches first-ever flights from Zurich to Tbilisi

Edelweiss has inaugurated a new direct route from Zurich to Tbilisi, Georgia, with the first flight taking off on 12 April 2025. Marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Zurich Airport, the new service will run twice weekly with an Airbus A320 through the end of October.

The route opens the door to Georgia’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and renowned cuisine.

Tbilisi offers visitors a vibrant mix of European, Soviet, and Oriental influences, serving as both a cultural hub and a gateway to the Caucasus mountains and wine regions.