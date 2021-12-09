Edelweiss increases capacity, resumes holiday destinations in North America and adds three short-haul destinations in Summer 2022

Offer significantly increased compared to summer 2021. North American destinations Tampa Bay (Florida), Denver, Las Vegas, Calgary and Vancouver will be served again. Bergen in Norway, Bilbao in Spain and Cork in Ireland added to the route network.

Edelweiss, the leading Swiss leisure airline, will offer 75 holiday destinations in 32 countries worldwide in its 2022 summer flight schedule. This is 13 destinations more than this summer. On short and medium-haul routes, there are 56 flights to fantastic holiday destinations. The number of flights has been increased by 16% compared to summer 2021. The offer has been expanded above all to the Canary Islands, the Spanish mainland, the Balearic Islands, Egypt, Italy and the north of Europe. In addition, Newquay (Cornwall) in England will be served for the first time.

After a long break, popular holiday destinations in North America are being served again on long-haul routes. Edelweiss will again be flying up to twice a week to Tampa Bay (Florida) from 2 March and up to three times a week to Las Vegas from 4 April. Vancouver and Calgary, two popular holiday destinations in Canada, will be reintroduced to the flight schedule at the end of May. Vancouver will be served three times and Calgary twice a week from Zurich. Denver will be flown twice a week from 13 June. The Caribbean programme with Cancún, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Havana, San José and Liberia in Costa Rica will also be offered next summer. The two new holiday destinations Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania will be served for the first time in summer and each will be expanded by one weekly flight. As of this year, Edelweiss will also serve the Maldives next summer with up to three weekly connections. Compared to summer 2021, the long-haul programme in summer 2022 represents an increase of 185%.

Three new summer holiday destinations: Bergen, Bilbao and Cork Between seven mountains and the sea, the charming city of Bergen lies in a sheltered bay in southwest Norway. Bergen is ideally situated between Norway’s two largest fjords, which are breathtaking places to visit. It is also rumoured that one of the most beautiful sea voyages in the world starts here. Edelweiss will be flying to Bergen up to twice a week from 1 June.

Modern buildings, renowned architecture and excellent gastronomy. Bilbao in Spain offers all this and much more. Around Bilbao, the varied natural scenery leaves nothing to be desired: high mountains, dense forests and a very green coastline. From 27 March, Edelweiss will be flying up to three times a week from Zurich to the Spanish city. With Cork, Edelweiss is offering a holiday destination in Ireland for the first time. Situated in the southwest, the lively little town is the ideal starting point for exploring this enchanting area of southern Ireland with all its facets. Whether on a day trip, a tour of Southern Ireland or various sporting activities such as golf. Flights to Cork will start on 15 April, up to twice a week.