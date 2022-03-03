Edelweiss flies to North America again

The first flight to Tampa Bay (Florida) was celebrated at Zurich Airport on 2 March. Further USA destinations: Las Vegas from 28 March and Denver from 13 June. Non-stop flights to Canada start on 15 May with Vancouver and on 5 June with Calgary.

After a break of two years, leading Swiss holiday airline Edelweiss resumed non-stop flights to North America on Wednesday, 2 March. Tampa Bay (Florida) is the first holiday destination to be served on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The resumption of flights was celebrated at Zurich Airport with a ribbon cut. Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss and Patrick Heymann, CCO of Edelweiss did not miss the opportunity to attend this special moment. “Today is a special day for Edelweiss. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. We are very happy to be able to offer our guests the holiday destinations in the USA and Canada again with immediate effect,” said Bernd Bauer.

On Monday, 28 March, Edelweiss will resume non-stop flights to Las Vegas. This destination will also be served twice a week, and from June even three times a week. Just in time for the holiday season in the USA, Edelweiss is also opening the Zurich-Denver route from 13 June. Until September, this destination will be served on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights to Canada resume in May

Canada lovers can look forward to 15 May. That’s when the first flight to Vancouver on the west coast of British Columbia will take off. Edelweiss will fly to this holiday destination on Sundays and Tuesdays, and from June also on Saturdays. Calgary in the western Canadian province of Alberta rounds off the offer to North America. From 5 June, Edelweiss will be flying to this city at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains on Sundays and Wednesdays.

With the new holiday destinations, Edelweiss offers 59 destinations in 19 countries on short and medium-haul routes and 19 destinations in 13 countries on long-haul routes this summer.

The flights can be booked on flyedelweiss.com and through all the usual sales channels. The first sports baggage in the Normal category is transported free of charge and, of course, in-flight catering is part of the Edelweiss offer.

Zurich Airport, 2 March 2022