Edelweiss flies to Colombia for the first time

Edelweiss, a Swiss holiday airline part of the Lufthansa Group, marked its inaugural flight to Colombia, commencing seasonal bi-weekly trips from Zurich to Bogotá, extending onward to Cartagena.

The debut flight, celebrated with a gate event featuring a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Zurich Airport’s Gate D43, saw the participation of Francisco Javier Echeverri Lara, Colombia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, and Bernd Bauer, Edelweiss CEO. The Airbus A340 took off after the ceremony.

Operating until the end of May, Edelweiss will offer non-stop flights from Zurich to Bogotá on Wednesdays and Sundays, continuing to Cartagena and returning non-stop to Zurich. Bookings are available via flyedelweiss.com and standard sales channels, with the added benefit of complimentary transportation for the first piece of sports baggage in the normal category.

Bogotá and Cartagena, the two new destinations, offer diverse experiences encompassing cultural attractions, Caribbean beaches, jungle landscapes, mountain peaks, and bustling cities, making them perfect for immersive exploration in Colombia.