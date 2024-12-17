Edelweiss expands Summer 2025 schedule with 7 new destinations and enhanced flights across the globe

Edelweiss has unveiled its summer 2025 flight schedule, introducing seven new holiday destinations and boosting frequencies to popular spots across Europe, North America, and Africa.

The airline will serve 93 destinations in 37 countries, offering travellers expanded options for their summer getaways.

New Destinations

North America : Twice-weekly flights to Seattle (June 2) and Halifax, Nova Scotia (July 3).

: Twice-weekly flights to Seattle (June 2) and Halifax, Nova Scotia (July 3). Europe: Flights to Tbilisi, Georgia (April 12), Bristol, UK (June 2), Terceira, Azores (June 25), Zadar, Croatia (June 28), and Calvi, Corsica (July 6).

Enhanced Flight Offerings

Europe : Daily flights to Sardinia’s Olbia and Cagliari, up to eight weekly flights to Madeira, and increased services to Split, Pula, and Zadar in Croatia.

: Daily flights to Sardinia’s Olbia and Cagliari, up to eight weekly flights to Madeira, and increased services to Split, Pula, and Zadar in Croatia. UK and Scandinavia : Up to 10 weekly flights to Edinburgh, and new connections to Akureyri, Kittilä, and Tromsø.

: Up to 10 weekly flights to Edinburgh, and new connections to Akureyri, Kittilä, and Tromsø. South-East Europe: Expanded routes to Pristina, Tivat, and Varna.

North America Highlights

USA & Canada: New Airbus A350 aircraft will debut on routes to Las Vegas (three times weekly from mid-May) and Vancouver (daily from July). Tampa Bay, Denver, and Calgary services will also see increased frequencies.

Africa and Beyond

Flights to Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar will operate three times weekly during peak summer and autumn seasons.

Booking Information

Edelweiss flights for summer 2025 are now available on flyedelweiss.com and through other sales channels.