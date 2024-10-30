Edelweiss expands Summer 2025 network with five new holiday destinations

Edelweiss, Switzerland’s leading holiday airline, is set to enhance its short and medium-haul route network for the summer 2025 season by introducing five new destinations: Bristol (England), Calvi (Corsica), Tbilisi (Georgia), Terceira (Azores), and Zadar (Croatia). The airline will also offer summer flights to Kittilä (Finland), previously available only in winter.

From June to September, Edelweiss will operate flights from Zurich to Bristol every Monday and Friday, showcasing the city’s vibrant art scene and cultural heritage. Calvi will be served on Sundays from July to September, allowing travellers to explore the charming harbour town and its stunning natural surroundings.

Additionally, flights to Terceira will run every Wednesday from June to September, providing access to outdoor adventures in the Azores’ lush landscapes. Tbilisi will be accessible on Tuesdays and Saturdays from April to October, inviting visitors to experience its rich cultural tapestry. Zadar will have flights every Tuesday and Saturday from June to August, perfect for exploring Croatia’s beautiful coast.

Kittilä in Finland will now be served from June to September, with flights every Saturday, allowing guests to experience the wonders of Lapland and the midnight sun. All new routes are now available for booking on flyedelweiss.com and through regular sales channels, with a complete summer schedule to be announced soon.