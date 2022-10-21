Edelweiss expands long-haul services in Summer timetable 2023

21 holiday destinations in 15 countries. Wider range of services to destinations in the USA, Canada and Costa Rica. Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Cancún and Havana to be offered non-stop in both directions during the peak travel season.

Edelweiss, the leading Swiss holiday airline, is further expanding its long-haul services: Edelweiss will offer 21 varied holiday destinations in 15 countries for the 2023 summer flight schedule. The offer will be expanded especially to the popular destinations in North America, the Caribbean and Costa Rica.

The connection to Denver will be increased by one weekly frequency to up to three, and Vancouver will be served up to four times a week. The number of flights to Costa Rica will also be increased: San José will now be served three times a week. Liberia (Guanacaste) will be served with two weekly flights in connection with San José.

The Caribbean will be served non-stop during peak travel periods In the Caribbean, Havana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana and Cancún will be served non-stop in summer 2023. The number of flights per week will remain unchanged. Montego Bay in Jamaica will be suspended over the summer peak. During the spring and autumn holidays, Montego Bay will be served with a weekly direct flight, in each case with a stopover in the Dominican Republic.

More services, more optimal traffic days and earlier season starts The Maldives will be served with a weekly frequency on Saturdays in summer 2023. There will be additional flights in spring and from the autumn holidays onwards. This year, Edelweiss will also serve Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania next summer with two weekly flights from the summer holidays. The holiday destinations of Muscat in Oman as well as Mauritius and Seychelles continue to be a fixed component of the autumn programme. Mauritius and Seychelles will also be served in spring, but not during the summer months. Next year, Cape Town will be served from the beginning of September and Phuket in time for the start of the autumn holidays.

Las Vegas will be served up to three times a week in summer 2023. The flight schedule to Calgary will remain unchanged at two weekly frequencies. Tampa Bay (Florida) will continue to be served twice a week in the summer flight schedule. Flights will begin as early as 17 February 2023, initially with one weekly flight. To complement the expansion of its own long-haul network and due to the high capacity requirements on North American routes, Edelweiss will operate the Zurich – Montreal route four to five times a week from May to October 2023 on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).