Edelweiss expands long-haul fleet with one Airbus A340-300

Edelweiss takes over an Airbus A340 from sister airline Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). The aircraft is to be deployed from July 2023. Edelweiss’ long-haul fleet will consist of five Airbus A340s from 2023 onwards.

The Airbus A340 with the registration HB-JMC comes from the SWISS fleet. Planning work is currently underway for the upcoming modifications to the aircraft’s cabin. The aircraft will be operated in the familiar Edelweiss livery. Edelweiss’ long-haul fleet will consist of five Airbus A340s from July 2023.

Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss: “I am delighted that we will be able to expand our long-haul fleet again from summer 2023. The additional Airbus A340s will enable us to meet the increasing demand for flights to our long-haul holiday destinations.”

In addition to the Airbus A340s, Edelweiss currently operates twelve Airbus A320s on short- and medium-haul routes.

Zurich Airport, 15 August 2022