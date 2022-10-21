Edelweiss expands its short-haul fleet with Airbus A320 aircraft

Edelweiss takes over an Airbus A320 from its sister airline Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). The aircraft will be deployed in spring 2023. Edelweiss’ short-haul and medium-haul fleet will consist of 13 Airbus A320s as of 2023.

Edelweiss is adding another Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet. The aircraft will be acquired from sister airline SWISS and will be deployed on short- and medium-haul services from Zurich from April 2023.