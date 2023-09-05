Edelweiss christened its 13th Airbus A320 at the Airport Festival in Zürich

Airbus A320 HB-JLR was christened “Villars-sur-Ollon”

Large crowd at the airport festival

It has become a tradition that Edelweiss christens its aircraft with a ceremonial act at Zurich Airport. This aircraft christening, however, was different from all the others, as it took place in front of a large audience on the occasion of the airport festival “75 years of Zurich Airport”.

True to the motto “where Edelweiss is at home”, Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss, and Caroline Ganz de Meyer, local councillor of Ollon, ceremoniously christened the Airbus A320 with the registration HB-JLR on Friday afternoon, 1 September, with the name Villars-sur-Ollon. This took place in the presence of representatives from politics, tourism and sport from the region. The ceremonial act was musically framed by the alphorn duo “Cors des Alpes”.

“We are proud that this is the third time we have been able to represent a region of Western Switzerland with this aircraft. After Sorebois in the Valais and the Glacier 3000, at least half of which is in Vaud, now Villars-sur Ollon,” says Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss.

For Sergeï Aschwanden, Director Villars Loisirs et Tourisme SA, it is “a wonderful opportunity to bring the “Alpes vaudoises” closer to guests from near and far. After all, our diverse offer in the region brings just as much variety as the many Edelweiss destinations.”

As a sign of the partnership, the region is placing an Edelweiss wooden bench in the shape of an aeroplane seat, where passers-by can enjoy the most beautiful views and dream of their next holiday. Almost like being on an aeroplane.