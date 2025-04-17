Edelweiss cabin crew approves CLA25, ensuring long-term stability and modern work conditions

Edelweiss has announced that its cabin crew has overwhelmingly approved the new collective labour agreement, CLA25, with 91.9% voting in favour and a participation rate of 83.8%. The agreement takes effect on May 1, 2025, and will remain in place for at least five years.

CLA25 introduces modern working conditions and reinforces a partnership-based approach between staff and management. CEO Bernd Bauer hailed the vote as a sign of mutual trust and a key step in securing the airline’s future.

The deal follows a similar agreement with Edelweiss pilots last year, laying a strong foundation for growth. As part of its modernisation, the airline is also introducing six Airbus A350 aircraft, offering state-of-the-art, comfortable, and sustainable working environments. The fleet expansion is creating new job opportunities for both cabin and cockpit crews.