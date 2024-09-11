Edelweiss Air launches year-round flights from Zurich to Kittilä, strengthening Lapland’s international connectivity

Edelweiss Air, part of the Lufthansa Group, will begin year-round scheduled flights from Zurich to Kittilä, Finland, starting in December 2024. This will be the second year-round route from Central Europe to Lapland, with flights operating twice weekly during the winter season and once weekly in summer.

The addition of Edelweiss flights builds on the growing international accessibility of Kittilä, complementing Discover Airlines’ recent year-round route from Frankfurt. The new Zurich connection supports Lapland’s tourism development goals and enhances travel options for local residents.

Lufthansa Group airlines are also expanding routes to Lapland, offering new connections from Frankfurt, Vienna, Hamburg, and Stuttgart next winter. Tickets and schedules are available on the Edelweiss website.