[Coronavirus] SWISS supports the FDFA’s unprecedented repatriation operation and is also offering cargo-only flights

SWISS is supporting the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in its current unprecedented repatriation operation. As The Airline of Switzerland, SWISS will be providing long-haul aircraft and their crews to bring Swiss nationals and residents home. How many and which destinations worldwide will be flown to for such purposes in the next few weeks is still being clarified with the FDFA.

SwissWorld Cargo, SWISS’s airfreight division, is also helping to maintain global cargo flows and existing delivery chains. With immediate effect, SWISS will also be using its passenger aircraft to perform pure cargo flights. Two aircraft will depart for Hong Kong this week transporting only freight, and further such flights are currently being planned.
  • 24-MAR-2020

