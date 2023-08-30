SWISS Boeing 777 crew’s daring wing dance in Buenos Aires sparks potential discipline

A SWISS crew might face discipline after a video clip appeared online showing two of them being caught on the wing of the Boeing 777, in between flights. The event happened earlier this month in Argentina, when the aircraft was being readied for a flight to Brazil, then onward to Zurich, Switzerland.

The video – taken from the Buenos Aires terminal building – show several crew members posing and dancing on the 777.

????#Argentina #BuenosAires: #SWISS #Zurich: Airline crew blasted for ‘life threatening’ photo shoot on plane wing Members of a SWISS cabin crew killing time before departing Buenos Aires earlier this month were caught on camera recklessly dancing and posing on the wing of a pic.twitter.com/lpEZliMXcz — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) August 25, 2023

According to the airline’s policy, crew is only allowed onto the wing in case of an emergency. If they were to fall, it would be a drop of about 5 meters to the ground.

The crew might face discipline, a spokesperson of the Lufthansa subsidiary told 20 Minuten, a Swiss daily free newspaper: “The behavior of the employees in the video does not meet our security requirements, nor does it reflect the high level of professionalism of our employees. In this case, individual crew members did not perform their role model function. We cannot approve of this.”

The story reminds many of the KLM crew that opened the top cockpit hatch of their Boeing 747-400 in Guatemala City, back in 1997. Three of them climbed on top and started cloud surfing, much to the displeasure of the KLM spokesperson.