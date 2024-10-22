Belgian faces twenty-year prison sentence after mid-flight assault on flight attendant

A 43-year-old Belgian male, Jan D., appeared in a New Jersey, U.S. court on Monday, facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant aboard a Swiss International Airlines flight from Newark to Zurich earlier this year. The incident occurred on March 31, during flight LX19 on an Airbus A330-300 (registration HB-JHI), and ultimately led to an emergency return to Newark.

According to reports, shortly after takeoff, Jan D. approached the flight attendant in business class and allegedly groped her while making offensive remarks. The flight attendant managed to escape and sought safety in the cockpit. Following this, Jan D. reportedly tried to break into the cockpit, pounding and kicking the door. A male crew member who intervened was punched and kicked, suffering injuries to his head.

The situation escalated as Jan D. resisted efforts to restrain him, spitting and issuing threats at the crew while violently attempting to free himself. As a result, the aircraft returned to Newark for an emergency landing.

Jan D. was released on a $100,000 (approximately €94,000) bail, but he faces severe consequences if convicted. He could receive up to 20 years in prison for “interference with flight crew members and attendants,” along with a possible $250,000 fine (approximately €235,000). Additional charges include assault and sexual abuse, which could add one to two years of prison time and significant financial penalties.

The FBI conducted the investigation, although it remains unclear why six months passed before charges were officially filed.