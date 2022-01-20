Airbus delivers first A320neo with Airspace Cabin to SWISS

New cabin features for passengers on European network

SWISS has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo featuring the new Airspace cabin configuration.

The new Airspace cabin features include: slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; better views through the windows with their redesigned bezels and completely integrated window shades; the largest overhead bins for 60% more bags; the latest full LED lighting technologies; LED-lit ‘entrance area’; and new lavatories with hygienic touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces.

SWISS is a long-standing Airbus customer, operating Airbus A220 and A320 Family Aircraft on its European network and in addition A330s and A340s globally. In 2018 Lufthansa Group, the parent company of SWISS, chose to equip more than 80 of its new A320 Family aircraft on order from Airbus with Airspace cabins.

The A320neo Family is the most successful aircraft family ever and displays a 99.7% operational reliability rate. The A320neo provides operators with a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices. The Airbus’ A320neo Family offers unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18-inch wide seats in economy as standard.

At the end of December 2021, the A320neo Family had received nearly 7,900 orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

Toulouse, 20 January 2022