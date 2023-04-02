SWISS Airbus A320 narrowly avoids crossing vehicle while taking off to Brussels, Belgium

On 14 February, a SWISS Airbus A320 (registered HB-IJQ) operated flight LX786 between Zurich, Switzerland and Brussels, Belgium but was involved in a serious runway incursion while taking off on runway 28 in bad visibility at Zurich Airport.

An inspection vehicle on runway 34 failed to hold short before the intersection and crossed the active runway ahead the aircraft, a collision was narrowly avoided.

The aircraft carried 70 passengers and 6 crew members. Website The Aviation Herald has the complete story: Incident: Swiss A320 at Zurich on Feb 14th 2023, took off with vehicle on runway

2023-02-14: Swiss Airbus A320 (HB-IJQ, built 1997) was involved in a serious runway incursion while taking off on runway 28 in bad visibility at Zurich Intl AP (LSZH), Switzerland. An inspection vehicle on runway 34 failed to hold short before the intersection and crossed the… pic.twitter.com/VSUjWI0vjK — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 1, 2023