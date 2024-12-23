SWISS Airbus A220 makes emergency landing at Graz Airport after cabin fills with smoke, several injuries

A SWISS International Airlines flight attendant was airlifted to a hospital after an Airbus A220 (registered HB-JCD) flight from Bucharest, Romania to Zurich, Switzerland made an emergency landing at Graz Airport in Austria. The emergency, reportedly triggered by an engine malfunction, filled the cabin and cockpit with smoke, forcing the crew to initiate an urgent evacuation after landing. The Monday night incident resulted in significant disruption, with the airport temporarily closed and the aircraft grounded for further investigation.

Eyewitness reports, highlighted by Swiss news outlet 20min, describe a tense scene on board. A male flight attendant that was donning a smoke hood collapsed, prompting immediate resuscitation efforts by fellow crew members. As soon as the plane landed, emergency responders arrived on scene. In addition to the hospitalized crew member, 10 (of the 74) passengers and four other crew members required treatment for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries sustained during the evacuation via emergency slides.

SWISS acknowledged the gravity of the situation in a statement released on social media, confirming that authorities and aviation safety experts are investigating the root cause of the engine failure. The affected aircraft, a seven-year-old Airbus A220, remains grounded at Graz Airport as inspections continue. The airline assured passengers and stakeholders that safety remains its highest priority as it works closely with Austrian and international aviation authorities.

We are aware of an incident involving flight LX1885 from Bucharest to Zurich. For technical reasons, the cockpit crew decided to make an unscheduled landing in Graz. The passengers have been evacuated, and the aircraft is currently on the runway. More information will follow. — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) December 23, 2024