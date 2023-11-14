Lufthansa Group suspends Tel Aviv flights at least until 14 December

Bart Noëth
Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its operations to and from Tel Aviv at least until 14 December. The carriers within the group (Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines) that operate to the Israeli city will make a new assessment of the situation on 24 November. 

Like other carriers and airline groups, the Lufthansa Group decided, for security reasons, to cancel its regular flights to and from Tel Aviv following the new outbreak of violence following the attack by the terrorist movement Hamas against Israel.

An Israeli soldier stands next to a truck at a position in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on January 2, 2023. JALAA MAREY / AFP

