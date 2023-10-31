Lufthansa Group seeks over 2,000 new pilots by launching “flybig” campaign

The Lufthansa Group is gearing up to welcome over 2,000 new pilots in the next few years, with a fresh recruitment campaign titled ‘flybig’ that aims to spotlight the multifaceted nature of the pilot’s profession. Departing from clichés, the campaign’s slogan, “Pilot – your dream job, just better,” emphasizes that pilots today are not only aviators but also effective managers of their crews and in-flight hosts, all within a dynamic and global work environment.

The ‘flybig’ campaign is designed to attract both newcomers to the field of piloting and experienced ready-entry pilots interested in joining a Lufthansa Group airline. The Lufthansa Group values diversity and welcomes individuals from various backgrounds, offering flexible employment models to suit different life circumstances. Moreover, the Group encourages young women to pursue careers in the cockpit, emphasizing the importance of team spirit and strong interpersonal skills.

The campaign is being promoted through various channels, including online and print media, out-of-home advertising platforms, and social media. Messages tailored for ready-entry pilots are being featured in specialized online and print magazines. The ‘flybig’ campaign was launched at the beginning of 2023, and additional waves of promotion targeting cockpit personnel recruitment are planned for the future.

To help aspiring pilots find their path, the campaign directs them to the European Flight Academy (EFA), the flight school of the Lufthansa Group. EFA plays a pivotal role in training the pilots of tomorrow. The academy’s two-year pilot training program includes a theory phase in Bremen or Zurich and practical phases in the USA and Europe. Notably, the Lufthansa Group’s airlines prioritize EFA graduates to meet their cockpit crewing needs, ensuring high safety and quality standards in flight training.