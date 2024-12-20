Lufthansa Group purchases five additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft

The Lufthansa Group has announced an expansion of its long-haul fleet with the purchase of five additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its total orders for this model from ten to fifteen.

This acquisition is part of the Group’s ongoing strategy to modernize its fleet with fuel-efficient, state-of-the-art aircraft, enhancing both operational efficiency and passenger experience. The A350-1000 is renowned for its advanced aerodynamics and eco-friendly design, offering significant reductions in fuel consumption and CO? emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, emphasized the importance of this investment, stating, “By purchasing five more Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, we are consistently continuing on our path to offer our customers a modern, fuel-efficient and future-proof fleet.”

This move aligns with the Group’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of reducing the environmental impact of its operations. The A350-1000’s enhanced range and capacity will enable Lufthansa to serve long-haul destinations more efficiently, meeting the evolving demands of international travel.