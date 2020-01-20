Lufthansa Group precautionarily suspends flights to/from Tehran, Iran until end of Winter 2019/2020

All Lufthansa Group airlines are suspending flights to and from Tehran, Iran until 28 March 2020, the end of Winter 2019/2020. Twelve days ago, a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was shot down by Iranian military.

“Due to the continuing unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport and for Iranian airspace, we have decided to take the decision as a precaution,” Lufthansa wrote on its website.

“Lufthansa Group Security continues to evaluate the security situation for arrivals and departures for Tehran airport and the entire Iranian airspace. As soon as we have detailed information, we will decide whether and when our Iranian flights can be operated again. We regret the inconvenience for our passengers.”