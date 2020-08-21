Over 2.3 billion euros in ticket costs reimbursed so far by the Lufthansa Group airlines

At Lufthansa alone, 92 per cent of all refund applications from the first half-year were processed and paid

In the current year, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group have so far paid out over 2.3 billion euros in refunds to almost 5.4 Mio. customers (as of 16 August 2020). Lufthansa has already paid out around 92 per cent of all refunds from the first half-year. The aim remains to pay out by the end of August the justified claims received by the end of June.

In recent weeks, the Lufthansa Group has worked hard to increase its reimbursement capacities significantly. In addition, the processes were adapted to the exceptional situation so that reimbursements can be made more quickly. Beyond that, for example, numerous employees from other departments were activated and released from short-time working.

Furthermore, customers can flexibly adjust their travel plans. All fares and ticket prices of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be rebooked – including, for example, the lowest light fare without checked baggage. This applies worldwide to new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.

Lufthansa Group

Amount of refunds paid Mio. EUR 2,300 Total number of pending refund requests of the Lufthansa Group (including new requests) Mio. 1.4 Share of processed applications from the first half of the year (Lufthansa Airlines) % 92

21-AUG-2020 News Release