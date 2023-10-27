World’s largest passenger aircraft returns to Thailand with Lufthansa German Airlines

Commencing October 28, 2023, Lufthansa German Airlines returns the Airbus A380 to Bangkok, increasing capacity on the direct connection between the Thai capital and Munich, the capital of Bavaria. Due to strong demand, the BKK-MUC route will now be served on the world’s largest commercial aircraft, the A380.

With a legacy that stretches back more than 64 years connecting Thailand with Germany, Lufthansa has chosen Bangkok as the first destination in the Asia Pacific region to receive the ever-popular A380 aircraft. By reintroducing the A380 on this route, Lufthansa also brings its esteemed First Class cabin and service to Thailand.

The A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet manufactured by Airbus and as the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft, its upper deck extends along the entire length of the fuselage. Seating arrangements include 8 First Class seats, 78 Business Class seats, 52 Premium Economy seats and 371 seats in the largest Economy Class globally.

Back by Popular Demand

According to Anlee Do, General Manager Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines & the Mekong region, Lufthansa Group:

“We are increasing capacity between Thailand and Germany due to strong demand and are delighted to offer Thai passengers direct service to Munich aboard the ever-popular A380. We are the only airline group operating the A380 non-stop between Thailand and Europe and this signifies our strong commitment to the Thai market”.

With existing connections by Lufthansa Group carriers Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, LH773 increases the capacity between Thailand and Europe, whereby 21 weekly flights are offered, giving passengers direct connections to the major European cities of Zurich, Vienna and Munich.