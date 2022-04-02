With rising travel demand, Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt almost fully booked for Easter

More than 225,000 travellers on the first vacation weekend

Popular destinations: Spain, Greece, and Portugal

Online check-in options significantly expanded

Longer waiting times are possible at checkpoints

Lufthansa has made extensive preparations for the first significant travel period of 2022 and is increasing staff deployed at counters and gates to handle this. Lufthansa Group Airlines expects up to 225,000 passengers in Frankfurt on the first vacation weekend and over 1,500 departures. Most destinations are in the Mediterranean region (Portugal, Spain, Greece, etc.) and the West and East Coasts of the USA.

Since longer waiting times at many checkpoints are anticipated in Frankfurt, airport staff recommends arriving at least two and one-half hours before the scheduled departure time. Fraport also points out there may be longer waiting times when claiming baggage on the return trip.

Lufthansa also recommends using its wide range of online services to check documents required by continuing travel regulations. Lufthansa offers the option of uploading and digitally checking documents on its website 72 hours before departure. From 23 hours before departure, it is also possible to check in online. After a successful self-service check-in, travellers can simply check in their baggage at a baggage machine. Required documentation is given at: lufthansa.travel-regulations.com.

Travellers arriving at the airport’s long-distance train station can check their luggage directly when transferring to the main airport building. Lufthansa recommends guests check in their carry-on baggage at the check-in counters, as part of their baggage allowance. This ensures a trouble-free process at control points while boarding and facilitates a punctual departure. Further information on hand baggage is given at: www.lufthansa.com/gb/en/baggage-overview

Lufthansa offers special services for families with children to ensure a relaxed start to their vacation: parents with children up to seven can use the Family Check-in area in Frankfurt (Hall A, counters 60-65). There are play areas at the airport designed for children to help shorten the waiting time until departure.

During boarding, families with children up to the age of six can board before the other passengers. Lufthansa also offers children plenty of entertainment onboard, such as toys developed for the airline or the child-friendly entertainment programme.

In addition, special children’s menus and baby food are offered, which can be pre-ordered at no extra charge up to 24 hours before departure. In keeping with the Easter vacations, “plush chicks” will be available for children on all flights from Germany starting April 1. And adult guests on Lufthansa will also not miss out. From 11 to 18 April, they will also be treated to chocolate bunnies and eggs.

Important note: Masks must still be worn on board.