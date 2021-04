Lufthansa wants to vaccinate its 63,000 employees in Germany itself. There will be vaccination centres at three locations: Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, a spokesman reported on Thursday. The airline, however, is still waiting for the vaccine to be allocated.

The vaccination units are ready for use from Monday and can vaccinate up to 400 people a day. However, the airline is still waiting for the vaccine. First of all, employees with direct customer contact should be protected.

Source: Lufthansa will Mitarbeiter selbst impfen (airliners.de)