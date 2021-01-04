Tug near Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 catches fire at Buenos Aires Airport

On 2 January, a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 (registered D-ABYP) was scheduled for flight LH 511 between Buenos Aires, Argentina and Frankfurt, Germany when the tug, required to push back the aircraft, caught fire.

Ground staff was able to move the tug away from the aircraft. The flight continued to Frankfurt, albeit with a delay of just over one hour.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Not the first incident with a tug for the German airline as back in 2018, a tug caught fire under and destroyed the Airbus A340 in Star Alliance livery: