Lufthansa and trade union UFO reach long-term collective pay agreement for cabin crew

Lufthansa and the trade union UFO have sealed a collective labor agreement for the airline’s approximately 19,000 cabin crew members, providing stability and certainty for employees, the company, and passengers alike. The agreement, spanning at least three years until the end of 2026, includes substantial wage hikes, inflation compensation, and enhancements to benefits for Lufthansa’s cabin crew.

Key highlights of the agreement include a significant wage increase totaling 16.5% over the next three years, with an effective increase of 17.4% factoring in interest. This progressive increase will be implemented in stages, starting with an 8% raise in May 2024, followed by 5% in March 2025, and a final 3.5% in March 2026. Additionally, cabin crew members will receive a full inflation compensation premium of 3,000 euros net (pro-rated for part-time employees) as soon as possible.

Dr. Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing the positive outcomes for both cabin crew members and passengers. Niggemann stated: “Our goal has always been to find a solution at the negotiating table together with the union. We have now succeeded in doing so. At the same time, the agreed salary developments in all professional groups are also an economic challenge that we now have to deal with.”

The new collective agreement also includes enhancements to allowances, with increases in purser allowances and holiday pay supplements, as well as an uplift in foreign language allowances. With a term of at least 36 months, the agreement provides much-needed stability and predictability for all stakeholders involved.