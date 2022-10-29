The body of a man discovered in a Lufthansa plane returning from Iran

The body of a man was discovered on Thursday in the landing gear well of a Lufthansa plane from Iran which had landed at Frankfurt airport.

The lifeless body was found during maintenance work, said a spokesman for the regional police in Hesse. The Airbus A340-300 plane registered D-AIGW landed Thursday morning in Frankfurt after operating flight LH601 from Tehran.

A can of oxygen with a mask was found next to the body, said the police, who did not have at this stage more information on the identity and the circumstances of the tragedy. An investigation has been launched.

This discovery comes at a time when Iran is hit by a large wave of violently repressed demonstrations, which already left dozens dead and hundreds of arrests.