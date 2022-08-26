Talks between unions and Lufthansa unsuccessful; strikes possible with immediate effect

Last Friday, talks between German union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) and Lufthansa ended without an agreement. Hence VC announced that the preparation for a strike has been started.

Vereinigung Cockpit spokesperson Matthias Baier explains: “Despite intensive talks between our collective bargaining committee and the employer, no conclusion could be reached about a promising continuation of the negotiations.”

At the end of July, Lufthansa pilots send a clear signal to the Lufthansa management as they clearly spoke out in favour of industrial actions: 93.2% (Lufthansa) and 95.7% (Lufthansa Cargo) of the pilots voted at 97.6% (Lufthansa) and 99.3% (Lufthansa Cargo) to support German union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). The union demands a 5.5% pay rise this year for the pilots it represents and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

“We’re too far apart at the moment. In addition to compensating for the loss in real wages, what we now need above all is a future-proof solution for the remuneration structure in all professional groups,” Baier added.

