Lufthansa suspends flights to Tehran

Lufthansa has temporarily suspended flights to and from the Iranian capital, Tehran, “due to the current situation in the Middle East.” The measure is likely to be in place until Thursday, according to Reuters.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority,” a Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that if Iran launches an attack on Israel from its own territory, Israeli authorities will respond with an attack on Iran.

Katz’s message was directed to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who had previously stated that the “evil regime” in Israel would be punished for a recent airstrike near the Iranian embassy in Syria.