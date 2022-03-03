Strong demand for travel during Easter vacation: Lufthansa offers more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich

The easing of travel restrictions across Europe is giving Lufthansa a noticeable surge in booking demand for the Easter vacation. Last week was the most successful booking week in for the airline in the last two years, with a four-fold increase in new bookings compared to the same week in 2021.

To meet the high demand, especially of “sun seekers,” Lufthansa is now offering at short notice or the upcoming Easter holidays more than 50 additional flights to and from Frankfurt as well as Munich. From Frankfurt, vacationers can look forward to more than 30 additional flights to the south during the Easter vacations. Five additional connections from Frankfurt to Palma de Mallorca (Spain), five connections to Faro (Portugal), three connections to Funchal on Madeira (Portugal) and two connections to Larnaca (Cyprus) are now also in the flight schedule.

More than 20 extra flights will be operated from Munich, flying guests to the most beautiful vacation regions in Europe. The following connections from Munich will be added to the already expanded flight schedule: twice to Faro (Portugal), twice to Heraklion (Greece), twice each to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and a connection to Palma de Mallorca (all Spain).

All flights can be booked now via lufthansa.com or through travel agents.

The most popular countries for travel of Lufthansa guests for the Easter holidays as well as the coming summer are Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Cyprus. Particularly worth mentioning is the comeback of city breaks. Barcelona, London, Rome, Oslo and Athens are in particular demand for city trips in the coming spring and summer. The number of connections to these and many other cities has doubled compared with the previous year.

The current entry and quarantine regulations apply to travellers. Lufthansa continues to offer all customers maximum booking security and flexibility. This enables risk-free vacation planning: all fares can still be rebooked. Customers can find the latest information on entry requirements at lufthansa.com.

Travelers can make a personal contribution to climate protection and make their air travel CO 2 neutral. In addition to the option of offsetting the flight via high-quality climate projects, Lufthansa guests can already fly with sustainable fuel today. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group have integrated the options into the booking process. Frequent flyers can find them in the Miles & More app. Further information is available at https://compensaid.com.