Starting today, Lufthansa resumes thrice-weekly route between Munich and Delhi

By
André Orban
-
0
60
Lufthansa A350 taking off from Munich

Following a break of more than a year, Lufthansa is resuming its scheduled service from Munich to Delhi today. The service to the Indian capital will be operated three times a week with modern Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft. Departures from Bavaria’s aviation hub are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 

Delhi was the first destination where Lufthansa introduced the highly efficient flagship of its fleet at Munich Airport on February 10, 2017. In the coming summer schedule, Lufthansa will operate a total of 21 long-haul aircraft of this type stationed at Munich Airport, which cause significantly less noise and emissions than comparable aircraft.

Munich – January 18, 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.